DA defends Tshwane mayor amid corruption claims

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says claims that its administration in Tshwane is corrupt are unfounded and baseless.

The party says it has full confidence in Mayor Solly Msimanga, adding that he has done well to stop corrupt activities.

This is in response to the African National Congress’ (ANC) claims of corruption against him, concerning a multimillion-rand tender.

Both the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the ANC will table motions of no confidence, which would leave the DA’s power at the city in the balance.

The EFF were kingmakers at the 2016 local government elections, where Msimanga emerged as mayor.

This may change if councillors vote against him.

ANC chairperson in Tshwane, Kgoshi Maepa, has now called for early elections, saying that the city needs a new mandate.

“We want a fresh mandate for our people. The residents of Tshwane have to give the final verdict.”

Maepa says that his party will ask that the motion of no confidence be tabled via a secret ballot.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)