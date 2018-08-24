CSA confident new T20 League will commence despite SuperSport pulling out

In June this year, CSA announced that they would be going into an equity partnership deal with SuperSport in a new model of the league, but the proposed deal which was agreed to in principle crumbled in August.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) is adamant that a new Global T20 League will be launched in the country this year despite the proposed equity partnership with SuperSport failing to materialise.

CSA postponed the inaugural Global T20 League that was supposed to kick off in November 2017 because of a breakdown in broadcast rights negotiations with SuperSport, in which CSA was expected to lose out on millions if they went ahead with the new league.

In June this year, CSA announced that they would be going into an equity partnership deal with SuperSport in a new model of the league, but the proposed deal which was agreed to in principle crumbled in August.

Though the new model of the competition is still unclear, CSA is confident that they have the ability to get the tournament off the ground in November this year.

In a statement released on Friday, CSA said it is still exploring new ways of generating revenue from the tournament.

“CSA received offers from four prospective investors. The board considered the options and decided to enter into negotiations with a possible investor that was South African based. Although decisions need to be commercially founded, the realities of South Africa call for a much wider involvement than only financial investment.

"It is against this background it was felt that a South Africa equity partner would add to the SA flavour of the event. Unfortunately, after two months of negotiations it became clear over the past week that certain terms of such an arrangement cannot be agreed upon. However, negotiations continue with SuperSport on the broadcast deal.”

“The CEO of CSA and the executive management team continue to pursue every possible opportunity to launch the league in the current year.”

CSA will in September announce a final decision on whether the league will take off or not.

“The board of CSA is very aware of time pressures to ensure a successful hosting and has, therefore, mandated the executive to pursue opportunities with a definite date by no later than the middle of September to present a final outcome. Very strict financial disciplines are in place to ensure that any effort to reach such finality will not cause financial pressure on CSA.”