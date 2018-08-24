Chiefs' Tshabalala set to sign for Turkish club Erzurumspor

Veteran Kaizer Chiefs winger, Siphiwe Tshabalala, is expected to sign with newly promoted Turkish Division 1 side Erzurumspor in the next coming days, with reports suggesting that the 33-year-old is due to fly out to Turkey to complete a two-year deal.

Tshabalala, who scored the opening goal for Bafana Bafana in the 2010 Fifa World Cup opening match against Mexico, has been with the Glamour Boys for the past 11 seasons.

Erzurumspor has just been promoted to the Turkish premier division and Tshabalala’s acquisition is seen as one that could help the club maintain their place in the premier division for the next two seasons.

Though there has yet to be any confirmation from Kaizer Chiefs of Tshabalala’s imminent transfer to Turkey, it is widely expected to materialise within the next few days.

Chiefs head coach Giovanni Solinas was probed about the transfer during a MTN8 semifinal preview press conference at the Premier Soccer League’s headquarters on Thursday, but the Italian was mum about any transfer rumors.

“I am not in a position to speak about transfers because that isn’t any of my business. My role at the club is to make sure that the players are in a condition to play and the tactical preparations for our game against SuperSport United in the MTN8 semifinal on Sunday.”

Solinas did confirm, though, that Tshabalala was present during the team's training session on Thursday morning at Naturena.

“Shabba was at training this morning and its business as usual for us.”

Chiefs play SuperSport United in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.