Cele: SAPS to sharpen skills training for new recruits

The Police Minister made the comment during a memorial service for three officers killed in Cape Town over the weekend.

FILE: SAPS members at a protest in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says the South African Police Service (SAPS) will sharpen its skills training for newly recruited police officers.

The minister made the comment during a memorial service for three officers killed in Cape Town over the weekend.

Two constables were gunned down in separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha on Friday night.

Thirty-year-old Lonwabo Kili was shot in Delft, and 37-year-old Siyamcela Ncipa was shot twice in the head in Site B, Khayelitsha.

Both were robbed of their firearms.

Constable Arthur Matu’s charred remains were found in his burnt vehicle, also in Khayelitsha.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole says the service wants to improve members’ self-defence training and polish up their technical capabilities, skills and awareness.

Officers will receive physical coaching and be trained in the laws around policing.

The commissioner adds that all officers will receive high skills training to improve responses to crimes, such as ATM bombings and heists carried out at night.

“We’ll also equip them with shooting skills and a legal framework so that they know exactly when to act.”

Cele says that frontline officers will also receive refresher courses.

“Police are supposed to be at a certain level, so we want to push the levels up there, but also keep their skills sharp so their response is always better.”

Since the start of the year, six police officers have been killed in the province.

Cele highlighted the Western Cape, along with Gauteng and the Eastern Cape as hotspots where police murders are most prevalent.

WATCH: Killing police should be a case for treason - Cele

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

