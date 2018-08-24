CCCI: CT facing deliberate attempt to destroy public transport infrastructure

The comments come after a recent train torching at Koeberg train station earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry believes the City of Cape Town is facing a deliberate attempt to destroy its public transport infrastructure, which it says could be devastating to the local economy.

It’s the seventh such incident in Cape Town in recent months.

In addition, both Golden Arrow and MyCiti bus services have lost vehicles in arson attacks.

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Janine Myburgh says: “Cape Town is already paying a high price for their tax for public transport in the form of congestion, absenteeism and loss of productivity. No city, of nearly four million people, can function without a public transport system.”

The Western Cape Transport Department says damage to public transport infrastructure in the Mother City over the past three years amounts to nearly a billion rand.

In July, 32 coaches were damaged in attacks which inflicted more than R50 million of damage to trains and rail equipment.

VIDEO: Seventh CT train fire this year

