Building torched as violence flares following TUT Soshanguve campus shooting
JOHANNESBURG - A building has been set on a fire in violence that's erupted at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve north campus following a deadly shooting on Thursday night.
The newly refurbished campus radio station has also been damaged.
A person was killed in the shooting stemming from a dispute over the election of a new student representative council (SRC).
Ipid is now investigating the shooting.
#TUTshooting Ballot papers spread around the floor here at TUT North Campus. This is reminiscent of last night’s scuffles and eventual shooting and killing of a student, allegedly by Police. PP pic.twitter.com/V9kRPHSPSC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018
#TUTShooting Angry students have resorted to the destruction of property. The newly refurbished TUT FM was not spared. PP pic.twitter.com/ilaHKWqFeW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018
