Building torched as violence flares following TUT Soshanguve campus shooting

A person was killed in the shooting stemming form a dispute over the election of a new student representative council (SRC).

JOHANNESBURG - A building has been set on a fire in violence that's erupted at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve north campus following a deadly shooting on Thursday night.

The newly refurbished campus radio station has also been damaged.

A person was killed in the shooting stemming from a dispute over the election of a new student representative council (SRC).

Ipid is now investigating the shooting.

#TUTshooting Ballot papers spread around the floor here at TUT North Campus. This is reminiscent of last night’s scuffles and eventual shooting and killing of a student, allegedly by Police. PP pic.twitter.com/V9kRPHSPSC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018