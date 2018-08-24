Popular Topics
BLF: Duduzane Zuma being attacked because he’s Zuma’s son

Duduzane Zuma faces two counts of culpable homicide related to a deadly Sandton car crash he was involved in back in 2014.

FILE: Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The defence team representing former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, has asked the Randburg magistrates court for more time for further investigations.

Duduzane Zuma faces two counts of culpable homicide related to a deadly Sandton car crash he was involved in back in 2014.

Duduzane appeared in the dock on Thursday flanked by his father, Jacob Zuma.

His case was postponed to October.

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama says that Duduzane is being attacked because he is Zuma’s son.

“AfriForum, an organisation of racists, has decided to go after Duduzane Zuma because he’s a son of the former president.”

LISTEN: Jacob Zuma appears in court to support his son Duduzane

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

