BLF: Duduzane Zuma being attacked because he’s Zuma’s son

JOHANNESBURG - The defence team representing former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, has asked the Randburg magistrates court for more time for further investigations.

Duduzane Zuma faces two counts of culpable homicide related to a deadly Sandton car crash he was involved in back in 2014.

Duduzane appeared in the dock on Thursday flanked by his father, Jacob Zuma.

His case was postponed to October.

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama says that Duduzane is being attacked because he is Zuma’s son.

“AfriForum, an organisation of racists, has decided to go after Duduzane Zuma because he’s a son of the former president.”

#DuduzaneZuma [WATCH] BLF leader Andile Mngxitama highlights the unfairness the case Duduzane Zuma faces in contrast to the massacre at Marikana which he says was clearly planned. [KS] pic.twitter.com/XYTheZXJgb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 23, 2018

