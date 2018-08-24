BLF: Duduzane Zuma being attacked because he’s Zuma’s son
Duduzane Zuma faces two counts of culpable homicide related to a deadly Sandton car crash he was involved in back in 2014.
JOHANNESBURG - The defence team representing former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, has asked the Randburg magistrates court for more time for further investigations.
Duduzane Zuma faces two counts of culpable homicide related to a deadly Sandton car crash he was involved in back in 2014.
Duduzane appeared in the dock on Thursday flanked by his father, Jacob Zuma.
His case was postponed to October.
Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama says that Duduzane is being attacked because he is Zuma’s son.
“AfriForum, an organisation of racists, has decided to go after Duduzane Zuma because he’s a son of the former president.”
#DuduzaneZuma [WATCH] BLF leader Andile Mngxitama highlights the unfairness the case Duduzane Zuma faces in contrast to the massacre at Marikana which he says was clearly planned. [KS] pic.twitter.com/XYTheZXJgb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 23, 2018
LISTEN: Jacob Zuma appears in court to support his son Duduzane
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
'We’re prepared to die for land expropriation without compensation'
-
ANC: Trump's tweet on SA land reform policy reckless
-
Zuma shouldn’t be allowed to dodge Zondo inquiry - DA
-
DA defends Tshwane mayor amid corruption claims
-
Malema on Trump's land tweet: 'The DA, Cyril's group are involved in this thing'
-
Trump is a pathological liar, says Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.