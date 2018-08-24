ANC 'deeply concerned' by alleged use of live ammunition at TUT

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 7°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

ANC 'deeply concerned' by alleged use of live ammunition at TUT

The ANC’s Pule Mabe says the party is confident that law enforcement agencies will find out what happened.

Firefighters attend to a fire at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve north campus on 24 August 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
Firefighters attend to a fire at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve north campus on 24 August 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
one hour ago

SOSHANGUVE - The African National Congress (ANC) says it is deeply concerned by allegations that live ammunition may have been used by the police to deal with a student protest at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve campus on Thursday night.

A student was killed after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the incident.

In response, students have damaged property and barricaded roads leading to the institution.

The ANC’s Pule Mabe says the party is confident that law enforcement agencies will find out what happened.

He says the matter should be prioritised.

“The ANC urges authorities to ensure that this investigation is conducted and concluded with the utmost urgency.”

He says institutions of learning must be homes for political tolerance and free democratic interaction.

“We urge students and university authorities alike to ensure that elections for students representatives are conducted peacefully and with integrity.”

TUT says it has launched its own investigation into the SRC elections held on Thursday which led to violence and the death of the student.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA