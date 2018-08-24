ANC 'deeply concerned' by alleged use of live ammunition at TUT
The ANC’s Pule Mabe says the party is confident that law enforcement agencies will find out what happened.
SOSHANGUVE - The African National Congress (ANC) says it is deeply concerned by allegations that live ammunition may have been used by the police to deal with a student protest at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve campus on Thursday night.
A student was killed after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the incident.
In response, students have damaged property and barricaded roads leading to the institution.
The ANC’s Pule Mabe says the party is confident that law enforcement agencies will find out what happened.
He says the matter should be prioritised.
“The ANC urges authorities to ensure that this investigation is conducted and concluded with the utmost urgency.”
He says institutions of learning must be homes for political tolerance and free democratic interaction.
“We urge students and university authorities alike to ensure that elections for students representatives are conducted peacefully and with integrity.”
TUT says it has launched its own investigation into the SRC elections held on Thursday which led to violence and the death of the student.
#TUTShooting Barricates places on the Aubrey Matlala road, just outside TUT Soshanguve North Campus. PP pic.twitter.com/XxYw7MdquJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018
#TUTShooting Students are scared off from the Police station where they were gathered. PP pic.twitter.com/STZHTfv5bN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
'We’re prepared to die for land expropriation without compensation'
-
Adam Catzavelos apologises for racist video
-
Snow, heavy rain predicted for Western Cape over the weekend
-
#AdamCatzavelosChallenge taking social media by storm
-
ANC: Trump's tweet on SA land reform policy reckless
-
[LISTEN] 'The person who leaked the Adam Catzavelos video did a good thing'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.