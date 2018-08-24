ANC 'deeply concerned' by alleged use of live ammunition at TUT

SOSHANGUVE - The African National Congress (ANC) says it is deeply concerned by allegations that live ammunition may have been used by the police to deal with a student protest at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve campus on Thursday night.

A student was killed after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the incident.

In response, students have damaged property and barricaded roads leading to the institution.

The ANC’s Pule Mabe says the party is confident that law enforcement agencies will find out what happened.

He says the matter should be prioritised.

“The ANC urges authorities to ensure that this investigation is conducted and concluded with the utmost urgency.”

He says institutions of learning must be homes for political tolerance and free democratic interaction.

“We urge students and university authorities alike to ensure that elections for students representatives are conducted peacefully and with integrity.”

TUT says it has launched its own investigation into the SRC elections held on Thursday which led to violence and the death of the student.

