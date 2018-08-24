Khabazela shares some of the most popular tweets, posts, and videos on 'What's gone viral'.

The Adam Catzavelos story has now taken a twist with social media users.

In a video, which has since gone viral, Catzavelos used the k-word expressing his joy for not seeing black people on the beach during a holiday abroad.

But now social media users come up with the #AdamCatzaveloschallenge.

Let me give you guys a quick weather forecast here #AdamCatzavelosChallenge pic.twitter.com/HQmC8q2l5r — Tats Nkonzo (@TatsNkonzo) August 22, 2018

Elsewhere, a mother heroically captured a creep who tried to film her 12-year-old daughter in a clothing store dressing room and footage of the aftermath has gone viral.

Listen below to the what's gone viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : #AdamCatzavelosChallenge taking social media by storm