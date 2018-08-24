#AdamCatzavelosChallenge taking social media by storm
Khabazela shares some of the most popular tweets, posts, and videos on 'What's gone viral'.
The Adam Catzavelos story has now taken a twist with social media users.
In a video, which has since gone viral, Catzavelos used the k-word expressing his joy for not seeing black people on the beach during a holiday abroad.
But now social media users come up with the #AdamCatzaveloschallenge.
Just another day in South Africa 🇿🇦 Have a better day today🤗🌝 #AdamCatzavelos #AdamCatzavelosChallenge #SouthAfrica #🇿🇦 #Racism pic.twitter.com/zTe52SzZhI— DavidKau (@davidkau1) August 22, 2018
Let me give you guys a quick weather forecast here #AdamCatzavelosChallenge pic.twitter.com/HQmC8q2l5r— Tats Nkonzo (@TatsNkonzo) August 22, 2018
#AdamCatzavelosChallenge— Kwanele (@Kwan3l3_N3l3) August 22, 2018
My friend and i just couldn't miss out... pic.twitter.com/tqSWR5NDC9
Elsewhere, a mother heroically captured a creep who tried to film her 12-year-old daughter in a clothing store dressing room and footage of the aftermath has gone viral.
Listen below to the what's gone viral with Khabazela:
