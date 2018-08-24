Adam Catzavelos apologises for racist video

In his apology, he says that the damage he has caused with his video is unacceptable and that he has been 'thoughtless and insensitive'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Catzavelos family has confirmed the statement which is circulating on social media that Adam Catzavelos has apologised for his racist video.

Catzavelos says he has "shown a complete lack of understanding of what the people in our nation have endured."

This apology from #AdamCatzavelos rings hollow.



No clear admission that his speech was racist and that he is a racist. Mxm. pic.twitter.com/TUEgAJMY8p — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) August 24, 2018

In the video which emerged on Tuesday, Catzevelos expressed his joy at not seeing any black people at his holiday destination by referring to them as the k-word. The video has since gone viral.

"..... and not one K@!##&÷ in sight " wow... why doesn't he move there then. Some of you white folks are tiring. pic.twitter.com/pMl3IXPf4F — Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) August 21, 2018

Catzavelos has since been dismissed from the family business, St George’s Fine Foods, and the private Johannesburg school where his children are enrolled has banned the businessman from its premises.

On Wednesday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) laid a criminal complaint against the Joburg businessman at the Bramley Police Station.

The EFF’s Mandisa Mashego says they’ve given the police enough evidence and information to assist them to act swiftly against Catzavelos.

“We’ve given them everything, we’ve given them evidence. We’ve given them the guy’s address and we’ve even given them his ID number. There’s nothing for them to do, they must go and arrest.”

Mashego has called on South Africans to boycott businesses owned by racist people.

“His company has forced him to resign; we don’t care. They can do whatever they want to help make themselves feel better.”

The EFF says it will also push for the criminalisation of racism in the country.

At the same time, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has commended the quick call to action by the South African public for the racist remarks made Catzavelos.

The foundation's Zaakirah Vadi says: “I think we should be applauding the public for taking this matter for calling out racism.

“We must ensure that racists who are still blatantly and arrogantly racist are made to pay. And I think it’s quite sad that this takes place after the Penny Sparrow incident.”