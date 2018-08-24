3 suspects allegedly shot dead after Mpumalanga ATM bombing
It's understood police responded to information about a robbery in Mhluzi early on Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects have been allegedly shot dead after an ATM bombing in Mpumalanga.
It's understood police responded to information about a robbery in Mhluzi early on Friday morning.
There was a shootout between the criminals and police and three suspects were shot dead.
The police's Brenda Muridili says at least four others are on the run.
“It was three vehicles, one vehicle lost control and [as for the other car, its] three occupants passed away. The other vehicle managed to get away. We are not sure how many people were inside but the police are following all the leads. They recovered three firearms, two rifles, and a pistol and also two vehicles.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
