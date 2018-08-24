3 EC cops accused of corruption granted bail

It's alleged one of them demanded a R1,000 bribe from a complainant who came to the Maluti police station to request a copy of a car accident report.

CAPE TOWN - Three Eastern Cape policemen have been released on bail after being arrested on charges of corruption.

It's alleged one of them demanded a R1,000 bribe from a complainant who came to the Maluti police station to request a copy of a car accident report.

The complainant alerted the Hawks of the attempt to solicit a bribe and investigators arrested the officer following an investigation.

When the allegedly corrupt officer was taken into custody, members of the public claimed that he and two colleagues had previously solicited bribes from them.

They claim this was to get cases of attempted murder and the negligent handling of a firearm terminated.

Those two constables were then also arrested and charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice.