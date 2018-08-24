3 EC cops accused of corruption granted bail

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 7°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

3 EC cops accused of corruption granted bail

It's alleged one of them demanded a R1,000 bribe from a complainant who came to the Maluti police station to request a copy of a car accident report.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Three Eastern Cape policemen have been released on bail after being arrested on charges of corruption.

It's alleged one of them demanded a R1,000 bribe from a complainant who came to the Maluti police station to request a copy of a car accident report.

The complainant alerted the Hawks of the attempt to solicit a bribe and investigators arrested the officer following an investigation.

When the allegedly corrupt officer was taken into custody, members of the public claimed that he and two colleagues had previously solicited bribes from them.

They claim this was to get cases of attempted murder and the negligent handling of a firearm terminated.

Those two constables were then also arrested and charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA