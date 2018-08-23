Zille: SA can become a Singapore or another Zimbabwe
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille reiterated that some aspects of the legacy of colonialism must be retained for South Africa not to turn into what she calls 'a Zimbabwe'.
She spoke at an event organised by a group of Stellenbosch University students from the Dagbeek residence.
In her speech, she encouraged the students not to be afraid to exercise their freedom of speech in a non-violent way.
Zille was asked about her tweets on colonialism.
She says she does think that colonialism in itself was bad but reiterated that some aspects of its legacy are useful.
Zille says South Africa has a choice to become another Singapore or another Zimbabwe.
She’s been taken to task over her remarks on the past on the issue with the Democratic Alliance (DA) having to distance itself from her contentious views.
