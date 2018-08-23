'You white supremacist': Social media responds to Trump's SA land comments
Known for his comments like ‘Let’s make Merica great again’, Donald Trump has now angered South Africans with his latest comments.
JOHANNESBURG – Known for his comments like Covfefe [we still don’t know what US President Donald Trump meant], ‘Let’s make Merica great again’, Trump has now angered South Africans with his latest comments.
The US president said he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures” and the killing of farmers there, and South Africans are livid.
I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018
Trump’s tweet appeared to be a response to a Fox News report on Wednesday that focused on South Africa’s land issue and murders of white farmers.
Social media has been abuzz with comments expressing anger, sarcasm and concern:
South Africa is a country that has its problems on various levels but we really need our black majority to get back their land that’s was originally STOLEN from them, you should mind your own business, leave things you have ZERO understanding about you white suprematist— Sajaad Salejee (@SajaadSalejee) August 23, 2018
This kind of rhetoric is dangerous & hurts race relations in South Africa, never mind America. Land reform is an issue, and a concern. White farm murders in South Africa are a problem, though they pale to murders overall. Compared to the worldwide refugee crisis, it is small.— lomikriel (@lomikriel) August 23, 2018
If there’s one thing @realDonaldTrump does really well is create a diversion, whenever he’s faced with a scandal which is often. His chosen shiny object today is South Africa and the so-called farm murders and land grabs. This needs to be handled Mr President @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/JbmWrlBgdr— Pumza Fihlani (@Pumza_Fihlani) August 23, 2018
I feel so sorry for the United States of America for electing an imbecile into office as president, an act that will hurt the country and its democracy long after the huge dummy is gone. What does he know about South Africa. Who says farmers land have been seized?— Siphungule (@Siphungule1) August 23, 2018
