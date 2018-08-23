Woods believed career was finished before comeback
Woods, who was sidelined for nearly two years through a back injury before returning this year, is reported to have privately confided his fears at the 2017 Masters dinner.
NEW YORK – Former world number one Tiger Woods admitted Wednesday he believed his career was finished before launching his successful comeback to top-flight golf this season.
Woods, who was sidelined for nearly two years through a back injury before returning this year, is reported to have privately confided his fears at the 2017 Masters dinner.
"I'm done, I won't play golf again," Woods is reported to have told a fellow former Masters champion at the traditional event.
The remarks were revealed by Britain's three-time Masters winner Nick Faldo in an interview following Woods' second-placed finish at the PGA Championship.
On Wednesday, Woods confirmed to ESPN that Faldo's comments were accurate.
"Yes, Nick's correct what he heard because at the time I was done and I didn't know what I was going to be doing," Woods said on the sidelines of the Northern Trust Open.
"I had not golf in my future at that time. I couldn't walk. I couldn't sit."
Woods, who is eyeing a strong finish to the season to force his way into the players roster for the Ryder Cup, returned this season after undergoing spinal fusion surgery.
Although he has yet to mark his return with a tournament victory, Woods has impressed with five top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including his second at the PGA Championship and sixth at the British Open at Carnoustie.
More in Sport
-
Sri Lanka 74-1 in reply to England's 336 all out
-
Mickelson beats Woods in $9 million winner-take-all match
-
Man City defender Mendy 'could be out for 12 weeks'
-
World Rallycross 2018 finale comes to the Mother City
-
Dubai debut for Visser as Blitzbok trio return
-
Recalled Bairstow shines with bat to revive England
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.