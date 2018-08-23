Western Cape slain cops to be honoured during memorial service today

Police Bheki Cele, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and his Provincial counterpart Khombinkosi Jula will attend the service in Mitchell's Plain.

CAPE TOWN – A memorial service will be held on Thursday to honour three police officers killed last week.

On Friday, Constables Lonwabo Kili and Siyamcela Ncipa were shot and killed in separate attacks.

On the very same day, Constable Arthur Matu's body found inside his burnt vehicle in Khayelitsha.

Kili, who was stationed at the Bellville South police station, was shot dead in Delft. Ncipa was killed in Khayelitsha.

Their service pistols were stolen. The Hawks say that investigations into the murders are ongoing and they have yet to track down suspects.

This comes as investigators are still hunting the killers of 22-year-old Constable Vuyo Kosani, who was gunned down in Mfuleni while socialising with friends last month.

72-HOUR PLAN

A 72-hour action plan has been issued by the Minister of Police to find those responsible for killing two police officers.

The Western Cape Police Commissioner says that the ministry strongly condemns the killings of the officers.

Jula says that there have been six incidents where officers have been murdered in the Western Cape since January.

But adds that arrests have been made for four murders of officers this year.

“Both these families, they are still stunned. They can't even talk. It’s really sad. We will go all out to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.”

Jula adds that the Hawks will be investigating.