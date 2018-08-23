'We’re prepared to die for land expropriation without compensation'
EFF leader Julius Malema has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance (DA) of colluding with AfriForum to sabotage plans to expropriate land without compensation.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says they're prepared to die if it means South Africa will achieve land expropriation without compensation.
The party has claimed that it's aware of white extremists who are opposed to the policy and are training as snipers in Pretoria to kill them.
Malema was addressing the media on Thursday at the party's headquarters in Braamfontein.
“They will kill us for that. There’s a group of white right-wingers who are being trained by Jews in Pretoria to be snipers…”
He has also accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance (DA) of colluding with AfriForum to sabotage plans to expropriate land without compensation.
This comes after US President Donald Trump's controversial tweet.
“The DA does the same thing. And the DA’s position is the same as AfriForum’s position. Cyril Ramaphosa’s group in the ANC has got a similar position as AfriForum.”
#EFF Malema says there's a group trained to be snipe in a farm in Pretoria. Death is the price we will pay and poverty will come. It's a war and we must be prepared. Death is the price we are willing to pay, we are not shaken BD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 23, 2018
#EFF Malema: Our suspicion is that Cyril's group, the DA are involved in this thing. They don't believe in land expropriation of without compensation. They are lobbying for international support against this. At least Afriforum is doing it in the open Bd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 23, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Malema on Trump's land tweet: 'The DA, Cyril's group are involved in this thing'
-
EFF gives police deadline to arrest Adam Catzavelos
-
Sisulu says it's regrettable Trump's tweet is based on false information
-
Presidency seeks clarity from US on Trump’s land, farm killings tweet
-
Man of his word: Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen make peace with cigar
-
Trump is a pathological liar, says Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.