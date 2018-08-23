Popular Topics
'We’re prepared to die for land expropriation without compensation'

EFF leader Julius Malema has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance (DA) of colluding with AfriForum to sabotage plans to expropriate land without compensation.

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says they're prepared to die if it means South Africa will achieve land expropriation without compensation.

The party has claimed that it's aware of white extremists who are opposed to the policy and are training as snipers in Pretoria to kill them.

Malema was addressing the media on Thursday at the party's headquarters in Braamfontein.

“They will kill us for that. There’s a group of white right-wingers who are being trained by Jews in Pretoria to be snipers…”

He has also accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance (DA) of colluding with AfriForum to sabotage plans to expropriate land without compensation.

This comes after US President Donald Trump's controversial tweet.

“The DA does the same thing. And the DA’s position is the same as AfriForum’s position. Cyril Ramaphosa’s group in the ANC has got a similar position as AfriForum.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

