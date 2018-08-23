'We need racism to be criminalised'
The EFF officially laid a criminal complaint at the Bramley Police Station on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG – In the wake of the latest racist video rant, this time involving a Joburg businessman the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says South Africans have a responsibility to stand up against all forms of discrimination where ever it appears.
The video has gone viral in which Adam Catzavelos uses the K-word to refer to black people.
He filmed himself boasting about being on a Greek beach without a single black person in sight.
His relatives have since fired him from the family business and some restaurants have also cut ties with St George’s Fine Foods.
The red berets Mandisa Mashego says: “If he had the balls to do what he did and then put it viral on a video, what is he doing to a black person in closed spaces of confinement [sic]? We need racism to be criminalised, we need our land back because we’re sick and tired of racists.”
The private Joburg school where Catzavelos' children are enrolled has banned him from the premises until further notice.
At the same time, Nike South Africa says normal operations will resume on Thursday.
Catzavelos' wife works for Nike and there were fears for the safety of staff.
WATCH: EFF gives police 24 hours to respond to Catzavelos criminal complaint
