Trump is a pathological liar, says Malema

The Economic Freedom Fighters is holding a press briefing on Thursday.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has weighed in on US President Donald Trump's tweet calling him a “pathological liar”.

Malema is currently briefing the media at his party's headquarters in Braamfontein.

“Donald, pathological liar Trump, we are not scared of you and you’re USA or western imperialists forces. We are not the generation that is going to kneel at the statues of western imperialism and accept to live in the indignity of black landlessness.”

WATCH: EFF press briefing

