Trump is a pathological liar, says Malema
The Economic Freedom Fighters is holding a press briefing on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has weighed in on US President Donald Trump's tweet calling him a “pathological liar”.
Malema is currently briefing the media at his party's headquarters in Braamfontein.
“Donald, pathological liar Trump, we are not scared of you and you’re USA or western imperialists forces. We are not the generation that is going to kneel at the statues of western imperialism and accept to live in the indignity of black landlessness.”
I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018
WATCH: EFF press briefing
