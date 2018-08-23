Suspects in murder of EC cop set to appear in court
Detective Sergeant Simphiwe Sahluko was shot and killed in Beacon Bay on Sunday following an altercation with the gunmen.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects are expected to appear in court soon in connection with the murder of a police officer in the Eastern Cape.
Detective Sergeant Simphiwe Sahluko was shot and killed in Beacon Bay on Sunday following an altercation with the gunmen. He was off-duty at the time.
National police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Brenda Muridili says that officers nabbed the pair at East London Airport while they were returning a rental car they had used to flee from the murder scene.
“The suspects, aged 33, will be charged with the murder of Sergeant Sahluko. The National Commissioner [Khehla Sitole] has commended the team for the speedy apprehension, and on the same note has sent his sincere condolences, on behalf of the SA Police Service family, to the Sahluko family.”
Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Thursday attend a memorial service of three police officers who were killed in the Western Cape during the month of August.
Over the past weekend, Constable Lonwabo Kili was shot and killed in Delft and Constable Siyamcela Ncipa was gunned down in Khayelitsha.
About two weeks ago, Constable Arthur Matu’s charred remains were found inside his burnt vehicle, also in Khayelitsha.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
