Sundowns brace for tricky MTN8 trip to Cape Town City

JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns are bracing themselves for a tough MTN8 semifinal first leg encounter with Cape Town City in the Mother City on Saturday.

Sundowns go into the cup match on the back of two disappointing results in the CAF Champions League and the Absa Premiership after losing 1-0 to Wydad Casablanca before a lacklustre draw against newly promoted Highlands Park in a midweek league game.

The MTN8 semifinal against Bennie McCarthy’s Cape Town City will be Sundowns’ third game inside seven days and coach Pitso Mosimane says it is difficult with the plethora of games in a short space of time.

“It’s difficult, we travelled to Casablanca for almost 10 hours to play a difficult game against Wydad AC, then travelled back to face a defensively solid Highlands Park and now we have to go to Cape Town to play City, it’s tough but we are not complaining because that is our life at Sundowns.”

Mosimane lauded City’s style of playing, saying they are an intelligent team with very dangerous players.

“If you look at Cape Town City and how they play, they are very dangerous and have a very good coach in Bennie McCarthy. They play out from the back and have some dangerous players in Bradley Ralani, Roland Putsche, so we have to be careful of that.”

It is likely that Mosimane will tinker with his starting lineup for the MTN8 Cup clash, with players like Lebohang Maboe and Lyle Lakay expected to start in Cape Town after sitting out the midweek game against Highlands Park.

The return leg in Pretoria will be played on the first weekend of September.