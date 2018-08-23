Smoke and mirrors: BMW, Audi spar on Twitter
Sparks fly between car brands BMW and Audi. Check out the responses.
JOHANNESBURG – Car brands BMW and Audi are at it again.
BMW tweeted an image of an M4 in an exclusive marina blue colour with sparks flying behind it. [Cue music for dramatic entrance!]
‘Sparks fly for this #M4 in exclusive Yas Marina Blue’ BMW’s tweet read.
Sparks fly for this #M4 in exclusive Yas Marina Blue. Image by @jinphotos. #MMondays pic.twitter.com/05bohy4Inj— BMW USA (@BMWUSA) August 20, 2018
Audi swerved in saying ‘When you see it…’
When you see it... https://t.co/t5C4ejMMBp— Audi (@Audi) August 21, 2018
What was BMW’s response? Wait for it….
‘We see it, where we usually do... in the rear view mirror.’
We see it, where we usually do... in the rear view mirror.— BMW USA (@BMWUSA) August 22, 2018
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.