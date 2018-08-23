Smoke and mirrors: BMW, Audi spar on Twitter

Sparks fly between car brands BMW and Audi. Check out the responses.

JOHANNESBURG – Car brands BMW and Audi are at it again.

BMW tweeted an image of an M4 in an exclusive marina blue colour with sparks flying behind it. [Cue music for dramatic entrance!]

‘Sparks fly for this #M4 in exclusive Yas Marina Blue’ BMW’s tweet read.

Audi swerved in saying ‘When you see it…’

What was BMW’s response? Wait for it….

‘We see it, where we usually do... in the rear view mirror.’