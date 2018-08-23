Popular Topics
#WIMCon2018 organisers' social media accounts, website mysteriously disappear

The 21st Century Group's social media accounts and website have disappeared into thin air.

A poster for the International Women In Media Conference 2018. Picture: 21st Century Media/Twitter.
A poster for the International Women In Media Conference 2018. Picture: 21st Century Media/Twitter.
3 days ago

JOHANNESBURG - The 21st Century Group's social media accounts and website have disappeared into thin air.

The group is behind the shady International Women In Media Conference, where Halle Berry and Taraji P Henson, and Ashanti were listed as speakers, but it turned out that neither of the three knew of the event and were not booked to appear.

Henson noted on her official Twitter account that this was a false advert and asked that her name be removed from it. This was followed up by a tweet by Berry also denying knowledge of the event.

Bonang Matheba, who was scheduled to be the event's host, subsequently pulled out of the event after Henson's tweet.

On 10 August, 21st Century Group released a media statement on their Twitter account (@21stcg_Global), announcing it was investigating the allegations, as Henson's booking was facilitated through a US-based agency. The company also offered to give refunds to those who'd like to cancel their ticket purchases.

However, that Twitter account and the company's website (21stcg.com) have disappeared without a trace or explanation.

The following image appears upon visiting the website address.

The 21st Century Group was again unreachable at the time of writing this article.

Timeline

