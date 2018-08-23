Sars’ LBC shouldn’t have been disbanded, Nugent inquiry hears
This was among the submissions from Sars stakeholder management executive Vincent Sibande at the inquiry in Pretoria.
PRETORIA - A former manager in the South African Revenue Service (Sars)’disbanded large business centre (LBC) has testified that they were not warned of its dismantling and has urged that it be re-established urgently.
This was among the submissions from Sars stakeholder management executive Vincent Sibande at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.
The LBC was a specialised centre set up to deal with the complex tax affairs of large corporates.
Retired Judge Robert Nugent has been appointed to investigate tax administration and governance since the appointment of Tom Moyane in 2014.
Sibande says the closure of the centre came as a complete surprise.
When he was asked: "Did you recommend that the LBC be dismantled?"
He responded: “Did that conversation take place? That’s the question. It never happened. The only time we got indication that the LBC was being dismantled is when the structure was reviewed to all managers.
Commissioner Michael Katz asked Sibande about a possible remedy to the current situation.
"Would you say Sars will be well advised to revive the whole LBC model?"
Sibande answered: “Without a doubt, in fact, it’s urgently required and that action should happen as in like yesterday.”
The commission heard there are processes underway to re-establish the centre, but it’s unclear when this will happen.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
