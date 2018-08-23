Sars’ enforcement capacity has been decimated, Nugent inquiry told
Retired Judge Robert Nugent has been tasked with investigating tax administration and governance over a four-year period starting in 2014 when Tom Moyane was appointed as commissioner.
PRETORIA - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry has heard how highly specialised investigation units were disbanded, and the work given to regular auditors within the organisation, which destroyed its ability to handle complex, high-value cases.
Retired Judge Robert Nugent has been tasked with investigating tax administration and governance over a four-year period starting in 2014 when Tom Moyane was appointed as commissioner.
The commissioner is sitting in Pretoria until 31 August.
The commission heard from several witnesses about how their specialised units were simply done away with in the new organisational structure, which left no room for proper enforcement investigations.
Evidence leader Advocate Carol Steinberg explained what happened to sensitive cases that were removed from specialised investigators and given to auditors.
“Those auditors are there to do high volume, no value audits. They don’t have the capacity to investigate and it’s not part of their KPIs. These specialised cases were put into the audit factory.”
Witnesses say South African Revenue Service’s enforcement capacity has been decimated.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
#AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds
-
Trump says has asked Pompeo to look at SA land seizures, farm killings
-
Committee report: 59% against amending Constitution for land expropriation
-
Ramaphosa says adjusting how fuel price is calculated not easy
-
[CARTOON] #SendAdamPacking
-
[UPDATE] Racist man identified after vile video stirs up anger
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.