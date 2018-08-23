SAHRC releases mining report
The SAHRC says there is an immediate need for legislation around closure protocol as well as the establishment of a trust account to cater for rehabilitation-related liability.
JOHANNESBURG - The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has accused mines of failing to communicate adequately, leaving communities and local governments without a clear understanding of how land can be used once operations close.
The commission has released its investigative hearing report on the socio-economic challenges faced by mining-affected communities.
Commissioner Jonas Sibanyoni says the Mining Charter should address some of the concerns.
“After the operations have been closed, there needs to be closure and rehabilitation of the land because the mining operations affect the land, the housing and water.”
Among other things, it found that despite extensive regulation, current industry practice is still characterised by inconsistent legal compliance.
LISTEN: SAHRC releases an investigative hearing report on underlying socio-economic challenges
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
