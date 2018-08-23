SA partnership holds the key to Port Harcourt's success
Pan-African journalist, Lee Kasumba is on a fact-finding mission in Port Harcourt, Nigeria for Standard Bank's Africa Connected.
Travelling through Nigeria for Standard Bank’s Africa Connected, Pan-African journalist Lee Kasumba sits down with PDP Chairman in Port Harcourt, Prince Uche Secondus to talk about the country’s untapped investment potential.
Situated in the richest region in Nigeria – this week, Port Harcourt is in the spotlight for the important role it plays in the Nigerian economy, one of the largest economies on the African continent.
Read: Nigeria, moving the continent forward through trade
The centre of activities for business, Port Harcourt's shores are open for South African and, international investment with some of the key areas including telecommunications, tourism and agricultural sectors.
It's a major city for international business.Prince Uche Secondus, PDP Chairman in Port Harcourt
While much is still needed to be done in Port Harcourt, Secondus is confident that with the right investment, the city's potential can be exploited.
Click here to access the Africa Connected portal or click below to watch Lee's full interview with Prince Uche Secondus...
This article first appeared on 702 : SA partnership holds the key to Port Harcourt's success
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.