SA partnership holds the key to Port Harcourt's success

Travelling through Nigeria for Standard Bank’s Africa Connected, Pan-African journalist Lee Kasumba sits down with PDP Chairman in Port Harcourt, Prince Uche Secondus to talk about the country’s untapped investment potential.

Situated in the richest region in Nigeria – this week, Port Harcourt is in the spotlight for the important role it plays in the Nigerian economy, one of the largest economies on the African continent.

The centre of activities for business, Port Harcourt's shores are open for South African and, international investment with some of the key areas including telecommunications, tourism and agricultural sectors.

It's a major city for international business. Prince Uche Secondus, PDP Chairman in Port Harcourt

While much is still needed to be done in Port Harcourt, Secondus is confident that with the right investment, the city's potential can be exploited.

