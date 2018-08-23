SA man dies during Mecca pilgrimage celebration
It's understood Hajji Mohammed Khalil Ebrahim from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal passed away peacefully on Wednesday night during prayers.
JOHANNESBURG – With just a few days before the conclusion of Hajj, its emerged that a 65-year-old South African man has passed away in Saudi Arabia.
It is understood that Haji Mohammed Khalil Ebrahim from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal passed away peacefully on Wednesday night during prayers.
He was part of the World of Travel group that embarked on the journey of Hajj.
At least 3,500 South Africans are taking part in the pilgrimage this year.
World of Travel group leader Moulana Muhammad Vanker says: “I inform the listeners on the passing away of a Haji on this amazing journey of Hajj. He was in our group and he had just finished praying and he passed away.”
Popular in Local
-
Trump says has asked Pompeo to look at SA land seizures, farm killings
-
EFF gives police deadline to arrest Adam Catzavelos
-
#AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds
-
[LISTEN] 'The person who leaked the Adam Catzavelos video did a good thing'
-
[CARTOON] #SendAdamPacking
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 22 August 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.