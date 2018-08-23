SA man dies during Mecca pilgrimage celebration

It's understood Hajji Mohammed Khalil Ebrahim from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal passed away peacefully on Wednesday night during prayers.

JOHANNESBURG – With just a few days before the conclusion of Hajj, its emerged that a 65-year-old South African man has passed away in Saudi Arabia.

It is understood that Haji Mohammed Khalil Ebrahim from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal passed away peacefully on Wednesday night during prayers.

He was part of the World of Travel group that embarked on the journey of Hajj.

At least 3,500 South Africans are taking part in the pilgrimage this year.

World of Travel group leader Moulana Muhammad Vanker says: “I inform the listeners on the passing away of a Haji on this amazing journey of Hajj. He was in our group and he had just finished praying and he passed away.”