Ramaphosa rejects idea of state ownership of land from EFF
Questions about land dominated Ramaphosa’s question and answer session in the National Assembly yesterday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected the idea of state ownership of land, saying it would “rob” people who have a long-held yearning to own their own property and make it difficult for them to raise capital.
Questions about land dominated Ramaphosa’s question and answer session in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.
He also told Parliament the government plans to rapidly release state-owned land in towns and cities across the country to provide people with title to serviced stands closer to their places of work.
Ramaphosa told MPs that without the transformation of land ownership, South Africa will not have stability and that without stability, there’ll no economic growth or development.
Julius Malema asked Ramaphosa whether he agreed with the EFF’s policy that the state owns all the land and lease it to citizens.
“The state must own the land, the whole land, including Hout Bay and Camps Bay, must be owned by the state.”
Ramaphosa told Malema it was wrong to think that people given title deeds would quickly sell on their properties and remain poor.
“That is a false fear – because our people who have title deeds, and who are currently being given title deeds, become so proud that finally, in the end, they own something that they can show and demonstrate with their hands.”
Ramaphosa said that people should not be robbed of their quest to own land, adding that those with leases sometimes found it difficult to get loans from banks.
Popular in Politics
-
EFF gives police deadline to arrest Adam Catzavelos
-
Mkhwebane: My performance speaks for itself
-
ANC says it will table no confidence motion against Msimanga
-
Mkhwebane hits back at calls for her to be removed from office
-
EFF opens case against Adam Catzavelos for racist rant
-
Mosola given 7 days to motivate why he shouldn’t be suspended
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.