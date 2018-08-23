Popular Topics
Ramaphosa rejects idea of state ownership of land from EFF

Questions about land dominated Ramaphosa’s question and answer session in the National Assembly yesterday afternoon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses parliamentarians during a Q&A Session in Parliament on 22 August. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses parliamentarians during a Q&A Session in Parliament on 22 August. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected the idea of state ownership of land, saying it would “rob” people who have a long-held yearning to own their own property and make it difficult for them to raise capital.

Questions about land dominated Ramaphosa’s question and answer session in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

He also told Parliament the government plans to rapidly release state-owned land in towns and cities across the country to provide people with title to serviced stands closer to their places of work.

Ramaphosa told MPs that without the transformation of land ownership, South Africa will not have stability and that without stability, there’ll no economic growth or development.

Julius Malema asked Ramaphosa whether he agreed with the EFF’s policy that the state owns all the land and lease it to citizens.

“The state must own the land, the whole land, including Hout Bay and Camps Bay, must be owned by the state.”

Ramaphosa told Malema it was wrong to think that people given title deeds would quickly sell on their properties and remain poor.

“That is a false fear – because our people who have title deeds, and who are currently being given title deeds, become so proud that finally, in the end, they own something that they can show and demonstrate with their hands.”

Ramaphosa said that people should not be robbed of their quest to own land, adding that those with leases sometimes found it difficult to get loans from banks.

