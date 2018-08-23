Popular Topics
Power outage at ORTIA leaves travellers in the dark

It is impacting some parts of the airport like the parking area, the baggage system, people movers and also telephone lines.

OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Acsa
OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Acsa
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Some parts of OR Tambo International Airport are without electricity on Thursday morning.

It is impacting some parts of the airport like the parking area, the baggage system, people movers and also telephone lines.

Eyewitness News has received a number of calls from frustrated travellers reporting that some terminals are pitch dark while people are stuck in parking lots.

Technicians are on site working to restore power.

The airport's spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler says that a contigency plan has kicked in.

Timeline

