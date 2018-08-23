Power outage at ORTIA leaves travellers in the dark

EFF gives police deadline to arrest Adam Catzavelos
JOHANNESBURG - Some parts of OR Tambo International Airport are without electricity on Thursday morning.
It is impacting some parts of the airport like the parking area, the baggage system, people movers and also telephone lines.
Eyewitness News has received a number of calls from frustrated travellers reporting that some terminals are pitch dark while people are stuck in parking lots.
Technicians are on site working to restore power.
The airport's spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler says that a contigency plan has kicked in.
