Africa Connected's Lee Kasumba is in Port Harcourt, Nigeria to find investment opportunities. Follow her journey.

On her final stop in Nigeria for Standard Bank's Africa Connected, Pan-African broadcaster Lee Kasumba sits down with the President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce to discuss business opportunities available in the region.

Founded by colonial authorities over 100 years ago – the city of Port Harcourt which is home to approximately 1.8 million inhabitants, was built to transport coal and agricultural produce.

It was set up as an entrepreneurial biz... Dr. Emi Membere, President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce

The capital of oil and gas in Nigeria, Port Harcourt is home to some of the biggest oil and gas companies. One such company is SIAT Nigeria Limited, the agro-industrial group responsible for the stunning rows of palm plantations along the roads leaving the airport for the city.

Next to the government, they are the highest employers of labour... Dr. Emi Membere, President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce

Until recently, 99% of investment has gone into oil and gas, and related activities but, since the SIAT Nigeria Limited's establishment in the palm oil industry, it has become one of the leaders in sustainable palm oil products.

With the demand for the cultivation of palm oil products rising, SIAT Nigeria Limited has embarked on the building of Nigeria's biggest palm produce process plant ever – thus, creating more job opportunities in the country.

Port Harcourt is open for business! Dr. Emi Membere, President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce

Port Harcourt's opportunities, infrastructure and support services makes it a good investment destination.

This article first appeared on 702 : Port Harcourt, Nigeria is open for investment