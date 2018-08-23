Port Harcourt, Nigeria is open for investment
Africa Connected's Lee Kasumba is in Port Harcourt, Nigeria to find investment opportunities. Follow her journey.
On her final stop in Nigeria for Standard Bank's Africa Connected, Pan-African broadcaster Lee Kasumba sits down with the President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce to discuss business opportunities available in the region.
Founded by colonial authorities over 100 years ago – the city of Port Harcourt which is home to approximately 1.8 million inhabitants, was built to transport coal and agricultural produce.
It was set up as an entrepreneurial biz...Dr. Emi Membere, President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce
The capital of oil and gas in Nigeria, Port Harcourt is home to some of the biggest oil and gas companies. One such company is SIAT Nigeria Limited, the agro-industrial group responsible for the stunning rows of palm plantations along the roads leaving the airport for the city.
Next to the government, they are the highest employers of labour...Dr. Emi Membere, President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce
Until recently, 99% of investment has gone into oil and gas, and related activities but, since the SIAT Nigeria Limited's establishment in the palm oil industry, it has become one of the leaders in sustainable palm oil products.
With the demand for the cultivation of palm oil products rising, SIAT Nigeria Limited has embarked on the building of Nigeria's biggest palm produce process plant ever – thus, creating more job opportunities in the country.
Port Harcourt is open for business!Dr. Emi Membere, President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce
Port Harcourt's opportunities, infrastructure and support services makes it a good investment destination.
**Click here to access the Africa Connected portal **or click below to watch Lee's full interview with Dr. Emi Membere...
This article first appeared on 702 : Port Harcourt, Nigeria is open for investment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.