Pollsmoor on lockdown following clashes between inmates, police

CAPE TOWN - Pollsmoor Prison’s medium B section has been placed on lockdown following clashes between inmates and police.

Officials attempted to conduct a search at the facility when chaos erupted on Monday.

When officers tried to open one of the cells, inmates barricaded doors, started breaking cell windows and set mattresses alight.

Correctional Services Department spokesperson Simphiwe Xako says the motive for the incident is not yet clear at this stage.

“Police reinforced by calling in members of the Public Order Policing Unit and a clash broke out. Police were forced to use stun grenades, and by 1.30am all the violent offenders were removed.”

Xako says 58 offenders were removed and transferred to Pollsmoor Prison’s remand detention facility following the chaos.

Officials then continued the search and confiscated 13 self-made knives and eight cellphones from prison cells.

