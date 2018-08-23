People in these countries get the most paid vacation days
OECD figures for 2016 show these European countries reward their workforce with more than 30 days annual vacation entitlement.
LONDON – Workers in countries like the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Germany have plenty of time on their hands to enjoy long breaks from work. OECD figures for 2016 show these European countries reward their workforce with more than 30 days annual vacation entitlement.
Many Americans, on the other hand, remain chained to their desks.
The UK enjoys the highest number of days off work with 28 statutory days and 9 public holidays. However, employers are entitled to include some or all of the public days in the overall vacation entitlement, and usually do so.
Australia also has a holiday culture with employees enjoying 20 statutory days holiday each year, topped up with eight public holidays.
Public attitudes to holidays differ from country to country. In some nations, long working hours are accompanied by lower minimum holiday allowances.
South Korea gives its workers 15 days annual leave and in Japan the figure drops to 10 days; although both economies have 15 annual public holidays.
VACATION ... WHAT VACATION?
This picture contrasts with the situation in America, where days off are viewed by many businesses as a privilege rather than a right.
In 1938, the Fair Labor Standards Act was written into US law, which legislates working hours, overtime and everything in between. Well, not quite everything. The legislation doesn’t include statutes about sick days, federal holidays or vacation leave.
Negotiations for these areas are conducted on an individual basis between employer and employee, with the result that some workers don’t even get public holidays.
A study by the US-based Center for Economic and Policy Research found that one in four private-sector workers in America had zero hours paid annual holiday.
Although US employers are not legally obliged to give staff any paid time off, in practice most companies award between five and fifteen days annually.
WORKAHOLIC CULTURE
In some cultures, employees are sometimes too busy, or too frightened of losing their jobs, to take their full holiday entitlement. A Glassdoor survey found the average American took just half of their allocated paid holiday.
Fear is an important part of the problem, says J. Gerald Suarez, a professor at the Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland.
In addition to the problem of falling behind in their workload, employees are frightened that someone will cover their absence and outperform them.
However, according to Suarez, a fundamental problem lies in corporate America’s fixation with productivity, efficiency and connectedness. People like to demonstrate their dedication to the job, and our smartphone-enabled world makes it difficult to truly get away from work.
So even when employees do take a vacation, they are usually just one email, text or phone call away from their day jobs.
Written by Johnny Wood
This article was republished courtesy of the World Economic Forum.
Timeline
Popular in World
-
'You white supremacist': Social media responds to Trump's SA land comments
-
Presidency seeks clarity from US on Trump’s land, farm killings tweet
-
Trump says has asked Pompeo to look at SA land seizures, farm killings
-
‘I thought I'd never get out alive’ – Muslim director who interviewed neo-Nazis
-
McDonald's to open first vegetarian outlet
-
China says must ‘counter-attack’ latest US tariffs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.