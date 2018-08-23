Msimanga: Tough stance against Mosola to send message over corruption

Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola has been accused of flouting regulations when awarding the R12 billion contract to engineering consultancy GladAfrica.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says that his decision to recommend the suspension of the city manager is proof that his administration has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

On Wednesday, the mayor gave Moeketsi Mosola seven days to motivate why he should not be suspended pending an independent investigation into allegations of procurement irregularities levelled against him.

Msimanga says that after allegations of procurement irregularities were brought to his attention over a few months, he decided to obtain advice.

He says it’s that advice which led him to recommend the suspension of Mosola.

His spokesperson Sam Mgobozi says: “Council will then apply its mind in that regard and come to the determination if indeed the suspension is the right call of action in this regard.”

The mayor says his administration has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and has taken active steps to prevent irregularities on his watch.