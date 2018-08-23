‘Msimanga knew about irregular R12bn GladAfrica tender’
The ANC has called for an urgent motion of no confidence in the Tshwane mayor to be tabled next Thursday.
PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says it has a series of emails implicating Mayor Solly Msimanga in interfering in the work of the city manager as well as other senior officials.
The party has now called for an urgent motion of no confidence to be tabled next Thursday.
City manager Moeketsi Mosola has already been given seven days to give reasons why he should not be suspended.
The ANC alleges both Msimanga and Mosola were involved in an irregular R12 billion tender.
ANC Tshwane chairperson Kgoshi Maepa has shown the media a stack of papers which he says are emails between the mayor and the city manager.
In the correspondence, Msimanga apparently asks about the GladAfrica multibillion-rand tender which Msimanga said he only recently became aware of.
Maepa says Msimanga has not been truthful.
“If the EFF and other political parties in council are prepared to work together and combine and make one substantive motion, we will do so in council and make sure that we remove the executive mayor.”
He says he will use the evidence to lobby other political parties in an effort to have the motion of no confidence supported.
The ANC wants a secret ballot saying some Democratic Alliance members also want Msimanga gone.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
