Mokonyane: Trump tweet unfortunate but hasn’t affected SA-US relations

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says that US President Donald Trump’s tweet was “unfortunate”.

But she says it has not determined South Africa’s approach to its relations with the United States and will be dealt with through diplomatic channels.

Mokonyane was responding to questions while briefing on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting at Parliament.

In a tweet earlier on Thursday, Trump said he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large-scale killing of farmers”.

Mokonyane says the government is concerned.

In his tweet, Trump tagged Fox News and show host Tucker Carlson, who had told viewers South Africa had already changed its Constitution and that land was now being seized from white farmers.

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

Mokonyane told Eyewitness News: “It is unfortunate that he [Trump] could react on the basis of what Fox News said when we have diplomatic relations and channels of communication.”

Mokonyane says the matter will now be taken up with the United States government.

She told the briefing that Trump’s tweet has not affected South Africa’s relations with the US.

“The tweet has not determined our approach to the United States on our current and future relationships. We do believe that once there are these kinds of concerns, surely, there should be the relevant channels of communication that should actually have been used.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)