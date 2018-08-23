Mokonyane: SABC will generate revenue by broadcasting EPL games
The cash-strapped SABC announced it will screen live EPL football games every weekend from main rights holder Kwese Sports.
CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s decision to broadcast English Premier League (EPL) games on Saturday will bode well financially for the public broadcaster.
The cash-strapped SABC announced it will screen live EPL football games every weekend from main rights holder Kwese Sports.
The first game is the 14h00 match between Arsenal and West Ham this coming Saturday.
Addressing media during Thursday’s post-Cabinet briefing, Mokonyane says the deal will not burden the SABC with production costs, like its broadcast rights deal with the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
This week the SABC told Parliament that it wants to negotiate new terms on its broadcasting radio rights with the PSL.
“The issue about the English Premier League, the SABC has taken advantage of this because they will not be doing any content production. In fact, it is a means of generating revenue, they are generating revenue by doing this.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Malema on Trump's land tweet: 'The DA, Cyril's group are involved in this thing'
-
'You white supremacist': Social media responds to Trump's SA land comments
-
EFF gives police deadline to arrest Adam Catzavelos
-
#AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds
-
DA: ANC should appear before Zondo Commission
-
Trump says has asked Pompeo to look at SA land seizures, farm killings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.