Mokonyane: SABC will generate revenue by broadcasting EPL games

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s decision to broadcast English Premier League (EPL) games on Saturday will bode well financially for the public broadcaster.

The cash-strapped SABC announced it will screen live EPL football games every weekend from main rights holder Kwese Sports.

The first game is the 14h00 match between Arsenal and West Ham this coming Saturday.

Addressing media during Thursday’s post-Cabinet briefing, Mokonyane says the deal will not burden the SABC with production costs, like its broadcast rights deal with the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

This week the SABC told Parliament that it wants to negotiate new terms on its broadcasting radio rights with the PSL.

“The issue about the English Premier League, the SABC has taken advantage of this because they will not be doing any content production. In fact, it is a means of generating revenue, they are generating revenue by doing this.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)