Mkhwebane: My performance speaks for itself
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the DA's unhappiness with her appointment and the Justice Committee’s displeasure with her performance are not sufficient grounds for her removal.
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) unhappiness with her appointment and the Justice Committee’s displeasure with her performance are not sufficient grounds for her removal.
Mkhwebane has responded to allegations against her in a written submission to the committee.
This follows DA chief whip John Steenhuisen’s formal complaint against her, which was referred to the committee by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.
Steenhuisen addressed the committee in June, arguing why it should launch an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness for office.
Committee chair Mathole Motshekga: “The committee took the decision that we will ask the Public Protector to respond in writing, which she has duly done.”
Mkhwebane says there must be proof of serious misconduct or substantial incompetence on her part for the committee to launch a process to remove her from office, and that Steenhuisen had failed to do so.
Mkhwebane says her performance “speaks for itself”, saying that she’s finalised more than 21,000 out of just over 25,000 complaints and 50 reports, of which 12 have been taken on review.
The committee will discuss her submission at a later date.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
