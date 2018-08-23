Man of his word: Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen make peace with cigar

It all started in February when Steenhuisen gave Ramaphosa a cigar to celebrate his swearing in as president.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa was back in the National Assembly on Wednesday to answer questions from Members of Parliament (MPs).

When he last did so in May, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip, John Steenhuisen, raised an unusual objection that the president had not brought him a cigar as promised to him during the budget debate.

But after three hours at the podium dealing with matters of national interest, Ramaphosa set out to prove that he’s a man of his word.

However, they soon bumped heads when Ramaphosa told him to shut up during a debate on a national minimum wage.

WATCH: Shut up Steenhuisen - Ramaphosa

But, on Wednesday, Ramaphosa sought to smooth things over.

“I had a cigar for Mr Steenhuisen, and I’m happy to distribute it to him as I did promise. Particularly today for the good behaviour that I think he demonstrated.”

Steenhuisen gladly accepted, but deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli warned there might be consequences.

“Honourable president, I think you and Mr Steenhuisen are going to be called to the Speaker’s office to explain tobacco exchange in the House.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa gives Mr Steenhuisen a “shut up” cigar of good behavior. Ntante Dumelang gets no presie #RamapahosaQandA pic.twitter.com/PwyJfVQlXu — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) August 22, 2018

