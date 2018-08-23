Popular Topics
Malema on Trump's land tweet: 'The DA, Cyril's group are involved in this thing'

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the tweet during an EFF media briefing on Thursday afternoon. He says their suspicion is that 'the DA is involved in this thing'.

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media on 8 March 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media on 8 March 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has responded to news about a tweet on South Africa's land reform by US President Donald Trump.

Trump said he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures” and the killing of farmers in South Africa.

Malema addressed the tweet during an EFF media briefing on Thursday afternoon.

"We'll not engage government about Trump, this is a government of cowards. Our suspicion is that the DA [Democratic Alliance] is involved in this thing. Our suspicion is that Cyril [Ramaphosa]'s group is involved in this thing. They do not believe in the expropriation of land without compensation, including Cyril himself.

"So they want to use these types of threats to get out of this thing [land expropriation without compensation]. We must never be fooled here, we're not kids."

Malema adds that minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe, the South African Communist Party and Jeremy Cronin, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan also don't believe in the expropriation of land without compensation. He says they hold the same view as the DA and lobby group AfriForum.

"It's the ANC, DA that have gone all out to lobby for international support so that we develop cold feet on this thing."

