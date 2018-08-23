Malema on Trump's land tweet: 'The DA, Cyril's group are involved in this thing'
EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the tweet during an EFF media briefing on Thursday afternoon. He says their suspicion is that 'the DA is involved in this thing'.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has responded to news about a tweet on South Africa's land reform by US President Donald Trump.
Trump said he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures” and the killing of farmers in South Africa.
I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018
Malema addressed the tweet during an EFF media briefing on Thursday afternoon.
"We'll not engage government about Trump, this is a government of cowards. Our suspicion is that the DA [Democratic Alliance] is involved in this thing. Our suspicion is that Cyril [Ramaphosa]'s group is involved in this thing. They do not believe in the expropriation of land without compensation, including Cyril himself.
"So they want to use these types of threats to get out of this thing [land expropriation without compensation]. We must never be fooled here, we're not kids."
Malema adds that minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe, the South African Communist Party and Jeremy Cronin, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan also don't believe in the expropriation of land without compensation. He says they hold the same view as the DA and lobby group AfriForum.
#EFF Malema: Our suspicion is that Cyril's group, the DA are involved in this thing. They don't believe in land expropriation of without compensation. They are lobbying for international support against this. At least Afriforum is doing it in the open Bd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 23, 2018
#EFFMediaBriefing Malema: My view is that Donald Trump is contributing to this discussion on the amendment of section 25, but we are not shocked because he expressed the same views that white people exopressed at the public hearings.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 23, 2018
"It's the ANC, DA that have gone all out to lobby for international support so that we develop cold feet on this thing."
