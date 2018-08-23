[LISTEN] 'The person who leaked the Adam Catzavelos video did a good thing'
Journalist and associate of the IRR Gabriel David Crouse reacts to the racist video by Adam Catzavelos.
Journalist and associate of the Institute for Race Relations Gabriel David Crouse say Adam Catzavelos should have known his behaviour would not be condoned.
Crouse says the process of naming and shaming racists is good and should continue.
A video emerged on Tuesday where Catzevelos expressed his joy at not seeing any black people at his holiday destination by referring to them as the k-word.
He clearly did not think any of his friends would leak it.
The video was made and distributed amongst what he took to be a select group of people who he thought would like it. Now, obviously one of those people distributed it and put it online and he is being rightfully shamed. I think this process is positive and should continue.Gabriel David Crouse, Journalist and associate of the IRR
READ: Nedbank and 702 condemn racist statement
I don't think that it is fair to say that this kind of cruel and intolerable stupid behaviour is becoming the norm.Gabriel David Crouse, Journalist and associate of the IRR
READ: Racist man identified after vile video stirs up anger
I think today's outburst of shame and anger towards Catzavelos indicates that this kind of behaviour is not rewarded, this kind of behaviour is punished and so it should be.Gabriel David Crouse, Journalist and associate of the IRR
ALSO READ: AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds
The video has received widespread condemnation and a case has been lodged with the Saps and SAHRC.
**Listen to the full interview below: **
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] 'The person who leaked the Adam Catzavelos video did a good thing'
Popular in Local
-
Trump says has asked Pompeo to look at SA land seizures, farm killings
-
#AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds
-
EFF gives police deadline to arrest Adam Catzavelos
-
[CARTOON] #SendAdamPacking
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 22 August 2018
-
Committee report: 59% against amending Constitution for land expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.