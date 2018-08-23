[LISTEN] 'The person who leaked the Adam Catzavelos video did a good thing'

Journalist and associate of the IRR Gabriel David Crouse reacts to the racist video by Adam Catzavelos.

Journalist and associate of the Institute for Race Relations Gabriel David Crouse say Adam Catzavelos should have known his behaviour would not be condoned.

Crouse says the process of naming and shaming racists is good and should continue.

A video emerged on Tuesday where Catzevelos expressed his joy at not seeing any black people at his holiday destination by referring to them as the k-word.

He clearly did not think any of his friends would leak it.

The video was made and distributed amongst what he took to be a select group of people who he thought would like it. Now, obviously one of those people distributed it and put it online and he is being rightfully shamed. I think this process is positive and should continue. Gabriel David Crouse, Journalist and associate of the IRR

I don't think that it is fair to say that this kind of cruel and intolerable stupid behaviour is becoming the norm. Gabriel David Crouse, Journalist and associate of the IRR

I think today's outburst of shame and anger towards Catzavelos indicates that this kind of behaviour is not rewarded, this kind of behaviour is punished and so it should be. Gabriel David Crouse, Journalist and associate of the IRR

The video has received widespread condemnation and a case has been lodged with the Saps and SAHRC.

