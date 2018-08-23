[LISTEN] Nollywood worth $50bn & has become Nigeria’s second largest employer

Radio 702 | Africa Connected host Lee Kasumba speaks about Nollywood, the third largest film industry in the world and Nigeria's second largest employer after agriculture.

JOHANNESBURG - Africa Connected host Lee Kasumba is crisscrossing the continent to explore its opportunities and potential for investment.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kasumba, who is in Port Harcourt in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers State.

"Nollywood is estimated at $50 billion annually… After agriculture, it’s the second largest employer…," says Kasumba.

