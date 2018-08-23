[LISTEN] How drug dealer entered plea bargain to avoid jail
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa has expressed his shock over how a drug dealer, convicted of several offences, has received a slap on the wrist because of his poor health and age.
JOHANNESBURG - A drug dealer, who has been caught on different occasions selling meth tablets, has reached a plea bargain with authorities.
The man was ordered to pay R1 million fine or face 10 years in prison. The 61-year-old man opted to pay the fine.
Part of the reasons given for the arrangement was the fact that his 61 years old, married, has six children, the youngest being 23-years-old, and his bad health status.
The National Prosecuting Authority in East London was unable to give comments, saying this is a court matter.
Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa has expressed his shock over how a drug dealer, convicted of several offences, has received a slap on the wrist because of his poor health and age.
Bingwa speaks to South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence’s (Sanca) Eastern Cape director Roger Weimann about the sentence.
Weimann said: "We, as Sanca, are outraged and distressed to hear this ruling as it could create precedence going forward in the fight against drugs."
For more information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Kganyago: People don't let the facts get in the way of their agenda
-
[LISTEN] Bigger than music: Aretha Franklin’s legacy
-
[LISTEN] Land Bank wades into expropriation debate
-
[LISTEN] Police union raises alarm after cop killings in CT
-
[LISTEN] Msimanga sets sights on being Gauteng premier
-
[LISTEN] #FakeCops: How to spot a legit SAPS roadblock
-
[LISTEN] ANC accuses DA-led Tshwane metro of corruption
-
[LISTEN] 'No verse in the Quran that says women should cover their faces'
-
[LISTEN] ‘DA in real trouble over Mashaba & Zille tweets’
-
[LISTEN] Author reveals details of research on Steinhoff scandal
-
[LISTEN] Why the rand is going down, down, down…
-
[LISTEN] Nxasana: I stood my ground against Zuma
-
[LISTEN] Akiki dolls promote positive self-image among African girls
-
[LISTEN] What’s next for Zimbabwe’s opposition after elections?
-
[LISTEN] HHP remembers ProKid
-
[LISTEN] Should canned hunting be outlawed in South Africa?
-
[LISTEN] Charles Makola addresses ‘New York Times’ expose on Mabuza
-
[LISTEN] 'What kind of idiot writes this': Lobby group reacts to gender article
-
[LISTEN] Land 101: Discussing the land question with Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
-
[LISTEN] Who’s to blame for delay in analogue switch off?
-
[LISTEN] Addressing safety at higher education facilities
-
[LISTEN] Why the DA is ditching BBBEE
-
[LISTEN] Xolani Gwala: I’ve learned people are really good
-
[LISTEN] #DataMustFall… and Rain is making it happen
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.