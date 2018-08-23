Popular Topics
[LISTEN] How drug dealer entered plea bargain to avoid jail

| Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa has expressed his shock over how a drug dealer, convicted of several offences, has received a slap on the wrist because of his poor health and age.

JOHANNESBURG - A drug dealer, who has been caught on different occasions selling meth tablets, has reached a plea bargain with authorities.

The man was ordered to pay R1 million fine or face 10 years in prison. The 61-year-old man opted to pay the fine.

Part of the reasons given for the arrangement was the fact that his 61 years old, married, has six children, the youngest being 23-years-old, and his bad health status.

The National Prosecuting Authority in East London was unable to give comments, saying this is a court matter.

Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa has expressed his shock over how a drug dealer, convicted of several offences, has received a slap on the wrist because of his poor health and age.

Bingwa speaks to South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence’s (Sanca) Eastern Cape director Roger Weimann about the sentence.

Weimann said: "We, as Sanca, are outraged and distressed to hear this ruling as it could create precedence going forward in the fight against drugs."

For more information listen to the audio above.

