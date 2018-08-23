Leaving Real Madrid was ‘easy decision’ - Cristiano Ronaldo
The 33-year-old joined the Italian champions, Juventus, in July on a four-year deal, ending a stint in Spain that saw him win two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.
“It was an easy decision. What was done in Madrid is incredible, I won everything, my family lives there, but it’s part of the past,” Ronaldo told sports streaming service DAZN.
Juventus paid €100 million ($114.37 million) to sign Ronaldo, who made his league debut in their 3-2 win at Chievo last Sunday.
