Leaving Real Madrid was ‘easy decision’ - Cristiano Ronaldo

The 33-year-old joined the Italian champions, Juventus, in July on a four-year deal, ending a stint in Spain that saw him win two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: @juventusfc/Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: @juventusfc/Twitter
53 minutes ago

BENGALURU - Cristiano Ronaldo has said the decision to leave Real Madrid for Juventus after nine trophy-filled years in Spain was an easy one to make.

The 33-year-old joined the Italian champions last month on a four-year deal, ending a stint in Spain that saw him win two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

“It was an easy decision. What was done in Madrid is incredible, I won everything, my family lives there, but it’s part of the past,” Ronaldo told sports streaming service DAZN.

Juventus paid €100 million ($114.37 million) to sign Ronaldo, who made his league debut in their 3-2 win at Chievo last Sunday.

