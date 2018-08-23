Kitchen equipment stolen in Khayelitsha school burglary

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 8°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Kitchen equipment stolen in Khayelitsha school burglary

Staff members arrived at Sosebenza Primary School in Site B on Thursday morning to find the kitchen had been broken into.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Another Khayelitsha school has been targeted by criminals.

Staff members arrived at Sosebenza Primary School in Site B on Thursday morning to find the kitchen had been broken into.

Food, large cooking pots and a gas cylinder are among the stolen items.

Nine schools in Khayelitsha were shut down in protest earlier this week as residents and some teachers gathered in Cape Town to highlight a spike in burglaries and attacks at schools in the community.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum’s Ndithini Tyhido says most learners at Sosebenza Primary School receive their first meal of the day from the school’s feeding scheme.

“Most of the cooking equipment has been stolen, meaning some children at the school will start the day without a meal.”

During the march residents handed over a memorandum to Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, with a list of school safety and security demands, including the deployment of police and security at schools.

WATCH: Khayelitsha residents stand up against crime

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA