Kitchen equipment stolen in Khayelitsha school burglary
Staff members arrived at Sosebenza Primary School in Site B on Thursday morning to find the kitchen had been broken into.
CAPE TOWN - Another Khayelitsha school has been targeted by criminals.
Staff members arrived at Sosebenza Primary School in Site B on Thursday morning to find the kitchen had been broken into.
Food, large cooking pots and a gas cylinder are among the stolen items.
Nine schools in Khayelitsha were shut down in protest earlier this week as residents and some teachers gathered in Cape Town to highlight a spike in burglaries and attacks at schools in the community.
We have lost gas stove at Sosebenza Primary School we had a breakin this morning so we request an assistant to the community of Khayelitsha. Learners today did not even had breakfast pic.twitter.com/eGPMHoGZYH— Thokozani (@thkznncayiyana) August 23, 2018
The Khayelitsha Development Forum’s Ndithini Tyhido says most learners at Sosebenza Primary School receive their first meal of the day from the school’s feeding scheme.
“Most of the cooking equipment has been stolen, meaning some children at the school will start the day without a meal.”
During the march residents handed over a memorandum to Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, with a list of school safety and security demands, including the deployment of police and security at schools.
