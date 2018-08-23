Kensington community urged to join march for better policing

The Kensington Community Policing Forum says authorities have confiscated two illegal firearms as gang-related shootings continue unabated in the Kensington and Factreton communities.

In the latest incidents on Tuesday, two men were gunned down in separate shootings within the space of an hour.

A 14-year-old girl sustained a bullet wound to the head after being caught in gang crossfire on the same night.

She survived the shooting.

Zainulabideen van der Schyff, secretary of the Kensington Street Committee and neighbourhood watch, says: “The reaction unit was brought in as well to stabilise the area and prevent further shootings. In addition to this, we’re calling on all residents to join us when we hold our solidarity march on 9 September to demand from the SA Police Service efficient policing.”

Western Cape police say it’s increased SAPS deployment in the area following weeks of deadly gang violence.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)