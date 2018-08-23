In good company with Issa Rae: 'Insecure' creator coming to SA

American actress Issa Rae will be a part of innovative panel discussions at the In Good Company Experience event on 28 August in Sandton.

JOHANNESBURG - Women’s Month bows out with the In Good Company event set to take place on 28 August in Sandton and the guest of honour is American actress, director, producer and co-writer of HBO Emmy-nominated series Insecure.

Issa Rae, along with Google chief marketing officer, Mzamo Masito, and DCI Holdings CEO, Xoliswa Daku, will be a part of innovative panel discussions and will talk about women empowerment and gender equality.

Founder of In Good Company Jabu Gwala says Rae is a good fit for the experience, not only because of her international stardom but because the actress of African descent will be able to share ideas with other women in her industry and also learn from others who will be present.

“She [Rae] is excited and sees herself in us as much as we see ourselves in her,” says Gwala.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka is set to perform at the event along with Thandiswa Mazwai and Unathi Nkayi, while actress Nomzamo Mbatha will MC the event.

Gwala says this year’s theme “Building the Africa of tomorrow” is inspired by the women of 1956 who marched for change in the country.

“Those women were brave enough to fight for what they wanted Africa to look like. And now that we have these rights, it’s our turn to point out what we want our future to look like.”

Gwala adds there are still sectors that are dominated by men, such as real estate and technology, and so both male and female speakers who are already successful in those arenas have been invited to share how women can challenge the current narrative and break into these industries as leaders.

