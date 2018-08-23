Popular Topics
Health ombud: No evidence of human rights violations at Tower Hospital

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has slammed those who are spreading false information to the media, saying some people are ‘hungry for glory.’

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi briefs the media on 5 June 2018 on the status of healthcare in the country. Picture: GCIS.
Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi briefs the media on 5 June 2018 on the status of healthcare in the country. Picture: GCIS.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Health ombudsman has found there were no human rights violations at the Tower Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape as alleged by a complainant.

Professor Malegapuru Makgoba has found that 68 patients died at the facility over a period of eight years.

The complainant, Dr Kiran Sukeri, drew comparisons to the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has slammed those who are spreading false information to the media, saying some people are “hungry for glory.”

“Because I have realised after Life Esidimeni there are lots of people who are hungry for glory. Who are clawing at everything to be famous on the back of Life Esidimeni because some did attain fame during that period. So, we don’t need something like that.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

