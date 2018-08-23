Health ombud: No evidence of human rights violations at Tower Hospital
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has slammed those who are spreading false information to the media, saying some people are ‘hungry for glory.’
JOHANNESBURG - The Health ombudsman has found there were no human rights violations at the Tower Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape as alleged by a complainant.
Professor Malegapuru Makgoba has found that 68 patients died at the facility over a period of eight years.
The complainant, Dr Kiran Sukeri, drew comparisons to the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has slammed those who are spreading false information to the media, saying some people are “hungry for glory.”
“Because I have realised after Life Esidimeni there are lots of people who are hungry for glory. Who are clawing at everything to be famous on the back of Life Esidimeni because some did attain fame during that period. So, we don’t need something like that.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
'You white supremacist': Social media responds to Trump's SA land comments
-
Presidency seeks clarity from US on Trump’s land, farm killings tweet
-
EFF gives police deadline to arrest Adam Catzavelos
-
Malema on Trump's land tweet: 'The DA, Cyril's group are involved in this thing'
-
Trump says has asked Pompeo to look at SA land seizures, farm killings
-
'We need racism to be criminalised'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.