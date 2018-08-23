‘Govt is properly communicating its message on land with the world’

Eyewitness News asked Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane how well she felt South Africa is managing its messaging on the land question, particularly abroad.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has denied that the government is on the back foot when it comes to keeping foreign countries informed about South Africa's land reform plans.

Mokonyane was responding to questions about US President Donald Trump's tweet on Thursday in which he says he's tasked his secretary of state to look into “land and farm seizures and expropriation and the large-scale killing of farmers”.

His tweet was based on incorrect information broadcast by America's Fox News television channel.

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

“Our foreign missions on any issue that is a concluded policy or processes that are underway to deal with policy in government, they are forever on board through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

“But also Brand SA then looks at investments, and looks at informing communities where we have a footprint, as well as reaching out beyond what government is able to do.”

She says many countries have given South Africa the space to resolve the issue and to keep them updated on developments. While she called Trump’s tweet unfortunate, she says it won’t affect South Africa’s relations with the United States.

“For now, we’ve not fallen out with anyone. What we seek to do is to make sure that everybody understands what is the intention of the South African people - led, of course, by the South African government.”

